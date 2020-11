Do you know that all your activities in the Internet are traced and recorded?

Whether you use search engines, read emails or communicate in social media, all your activities are always in full view. The global practice of online censorship causes offline problems is a commonplace today.

What is our mission? We dream of a free world with safe Internet. With a right for everyone to private life and expression of one’s own opinion without fear for one’s freedom. Here is the safest tool for anonymous Internet surfing.